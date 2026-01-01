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Entrepreneurs

Chemistry of Systematic Scaling

Now the Co-Founder of Scimplify, Sachin represents a new generation of founders tackling industrial and deep-tech challenges with scale, discipline, and global ambition.
Entrepreneurs

From Survival to Simplifying Savings

For Misbah Ashraf, co-founder of fintech platform Jar, becoming an entrepreneur was never about a fashionable career choice. It was a necessity born out of survival.
Entrepreneurs

Making Homes Smarter

Founded in 2023 by Gazal Kalra and Shalabh Gupta, Nuuk offers design-first home appliances including fans, vacuum cleaners, and personal hand fans.
Entrepreneurs

Leading the Clean Leap

Zypp Electric, founded in 2017 by Akash Gupta, revolutionises last-mile deliveries with EV-as-a-Service. Its rental model, AI-driven fleet management, and ecosystem-building empower gig workers, cut emissions, and scale green logistics nationwide.
Entrepreneurs

Smart Mobility Maker

Since its inception, Alt Mobility has experienced rapid growth, deploying over 13,000 EVs and operating in more than 30 cities.
Business News

Battery Visionary

At the core of Exponent's offering is a seamlessly integrated ecosystem: the e^pack (battery), e^pump (charger), and e^plug (connector), all designed to work together.
Entrepreneurs

Vision that Moves

Simple Energy offers India's longest-range electric scooter, the Simple One (248 km/charge), featuring smart tech, in-house manufacturing, and nationwide reach, aiming to transform EV adoption and mobility.
Business News

Turning Voltage into Vision

Cygni's offerings are impressive, featuring advanced lithium-ion technology, customisable designs, and a robust battery management system (BMS) that prioritises safety, thermal control, and longevity.
Business News

Credit Access Redefiner

The Mumbai-based group comprises three distinct businesses: InCred Capital, an integrated institutional, wealth, and asset management platform; InCred Money, a digital investment platform catering to both B2C and B2B2C segments; and InCred Finance, its flagship lending arm.
Business News

Jewels That Whisper

From silver minimalism to celebration sparkle, Kushal's is setting the gold standard in D2C jewellery retail.