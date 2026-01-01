With a record push towards AI-driven skilling and the ‘Education to Employment’ framework, but no GST relief for online learning, edtech leaders call Budget 2026 a structural shift towards outcome-led growth
Lab-grown diamond brands say BIS’s clarification on diamond nomenclature brings long-needed transparency, reshaping how the category approaches trust, pricing, and brand-building rather than slowing growth
Is the bus running late? Has it already passed the stop? Should I keep waiting, or make other arrangements? For families balancing work schedules and school routines, these questions can create daily stress.
Entrepreneurship is one activity that dramatically enhances the growth of a country; it creates aspiration, stability, and a sense of progress, says Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director of TVS Capital Funds
Zypp Electric, founded in 2017 by Akash Gupta, revolutionises last-mile deliveries with EV-as-a-Service. Its rental model, AI-driven fleet management, and ecosystem-building empower gig workers, cut emissions, and scale green logistics nationwide.
Simple Energy offers India's longest-range electric scooter, the Simple One (248 km/charge), featuring smart tech, in-house manufacturing, and nationwide reach, aiming to transform EV adoption and mobility.
Based in California, OLDPGS provides essential protection services with a promise of reliability and professionalism—values that have earned them strong partnerships with affiliated security companies nationwide.
The Mumbai-based group comprises three distinct businesses: InCred Capital, an integrated institutional, wealth, and asset management platform; InCred Money, a digital investment platform catering to both B2C and B2B2C segments; and InCred Finance, its flagship lending arm.