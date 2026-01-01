The width of our product portfolio is our biggest strength, from entry level electric cars to top end models, is what makes us sustain leadership, says Shailesh Chandra, MD & CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited
This is a move towards strengthening Hamdard's footprint in the overall pharmaceutical industry, blending its heritage in herbal and Unani medicine with modern generic healthcare demands, says chairman, Abdul Majeed.
As part of the broader US–India trade reset, the tarriff reduction from 50% to 18% could restore competitiveness for India’s export-heavy gems and jewellery industry, potentially accelerating growth in the fast-scaling lab-grown diamonds sector
Presenting the Union Budget 2026 in the Parliament, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized that the government is addressing one of India's most critical dependencies – access to strategic materials dominated by global monopolies.
For financial leaders, 2025 underscored the importance of portfolio rebalancing, pricing discipline, cash flow stewardship, and preparation for a structurally more competitive 2026: Aasif Malbari, Chief Financial Officer, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
Kuldip Singh Dhingra, chairman Emeritus and Rishma Kaur, chairperson of Berger Paints, in an exclusive with Entrepreneur India, share how strategic risks are now the company's growth engines, strengthening capacity, capability and resilience for long term.
EV manufacturers in India continue to face challenges under the inverted duty structure, as the GST rate on electric vehicles is only five percent, while most key inputs and components attract significantly higher rates.