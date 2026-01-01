Growth Strategies

Q3 FY2026: A Mix Bag For Auto OEMs

Looking ahead, over the next three months, PV industry should see a strong Feb–Mar run on the back of booking pipeline strength, new model/variant excitement, and financial year-end buying
Will US Tariff Cut Fuel Lab-Grown Diamonds Growth?

As part of the broader US–India trade reset, the tarriff reduction from 50% to 18% could restore competitiveness for India’s export-heavy gems and jewellery industry, potentially accelerating growth in the fast-scaling lab-grown diamonds sector
India’s Rare Earth Strategy To Break China’s Grip

Presenting the Union Budget 2026 in the Parliament, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized that the government is addressing one of India's most critical dependencies – access to strategic materials dominated by global monopolies.
Premium Push Fuels FMCG’s Q3 Results

In the December quarter of FY26, FMCG heavyweights sharpened their focus on high-growth categories and witnessed a rising trend towards premiumization.
India’s FMCG Sector:2026 Outlook, Year Ahead

For financial leaders, 2025 underscored the importance of portfolio rebalancing, pricing discipline, cash flow stewardship, and preparation for a structurally more competitive 2026: Aasif Malbari, Chief Financial Officer, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
The Barons Of Berger: Kuldip Singh Dhingra & Rishma Kaur

Kuldip Singh Dhingra, chairman Emeritus and Rishma Kaur, chairperson of Berger Paints, in an exclusive with Entrepreneur India, share how strategic risks are now the company's growth engines, strengthening capacity, capability and resilience for long term.