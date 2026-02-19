Currently, with artificial intelligence (AI) workloads increasing, data centers require significantly higher power densities, GPU-heavy infrastructure, advanced cooling systems, and ultra-low latency connectivity. Indian players are gearing up to meet the new infrastructure demands
These transactions, arriving as India hosts industry convenings and promotes the IndiaAI Mission, reflect both investor conviction and strategic positioning in a capital-intensive segment historically dominated by global hyperscalers.
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 concluded another day of landmark announcements, important investment pledges, and strategic global collaborations that signal India’s accelerating rise as a strategic hub for artificial intelligence.