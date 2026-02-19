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The AI Economy Is About Trust, Not Replacement

When AI is implemented in ways that feel transparent, supportive and aligned with human decision-making, it does not replace people. It removes friction that has quietly limited growth for years.
Technology

What’s Unfolding For India’s Data Center Ambitions

Currently, with artificial intelligence (AI) workloads increasing, data centers require significantly higher power densities, GPU-heavy infrastructure, advanced cooling systems, and ultra-low latency connectivity. Indian players are gearing up to meet the new infrastructure demands