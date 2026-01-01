Women Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

The Solar Power Duo

Shreya Mishra and Neeraj Jain are driving India’s residential solar adoption through SolarSquare, blending consumer focus with clean energy innovation.
By Minakshi Sangwan

More From Women Entrepreneur

Women Entrepreneur

The Caregiver: Tara Singh Vachani

Instead of joining the family business after studies, Vachani chose a different journey – she decided to build from scratch in the senior living space – a business model which was not very common in India when she conceptualized and founded Antara Senior Care in 2010.
Women Entrepreneur

Modern Travel Visionary

Before founding EUME, Naina built a strong foundation in luxury brand management.
Women Entrepreneur

The Shining Star

Tamannaah Fine Jewellery redefines everyday luxury with versatile, modern heirlooms blending timeless design, wearability, and contemporary elegance for urban consumers.
Business News

The Visionary: Devita Saraf, Chairperson & CEO, Vu Group

There was a time when the narrative around women entrepreneurs focused on their struggles. However, when we decided to look for a cover face who captured sustenance over two decades, we found Devita Saraf. Women have gotten media attention that has highlighted the uphill battle to break the glass ceiling, but now is the time they prove to be long-term leaders who can sustain and grow a business over decades. Here is the Chairperson and CEO of Vu Group, who has continued to build her brand as a visionary, who thinks long term and is also a symbol of strength for her team.
Business News

Revolutionizing Sleep

Through extensive research, the team discovered that Indians are among the most sleep-deprived people in the world, often spending nearly 26 years of their lives on beds supported by outdated mattress technology. This gap in the market highlighted a critical need for innovation
Business News

Healthy Hustle: Payal Rohatgi Serving Warmth Of Ghar-Ka-Khana

The celebrated actress and Bigg Boss famed Payal Rohatgi ventured into her entrepreneur project Healthy Hustle along with her business partner and husband, the Indian gold medalist wrestler Sangram Singh. As the cloud kitchen is serving home-style food to the railway passengers and expanding her business, in conversation with Entrepreneur India, she opens up about her business plan, investors, and more
Business News

The Chique Solution- Kamakshi Agarwala

Butt-Chique's a close-knit team of 20 members, with 95 per cent being women. As of date, it has sold its products to over 100,000 women, that's "our biggest milestone to date."