Potential clients hang out, scroll, like, and interact with brands on social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Businesses that can connect with their customers in a genuine way are the ones who create devoted followings and see exponential growth in their success.
Locally connected influencers help the brand remain rooted, real, and raw. Regional influencers are local experts with a lot of influence in their communities. They can help you get your message out and are often good at getting interested people to watch or read what they have to say. Here are four ways regional creators approach their work.
It is often assumed that one needs over a hundred thousand followers to monetise their social media account. However, the truth is that you can easily make money off your social media accounts as a micro-influencer.
The popular social media app used to upload 30-second videos is a hub for trends and their aftermaths. Recently one such trend took the internet by storm, where users live stream themselves acting like "NPCs" or automated "non-player characters" found in video games.
Twitter's ongoing turf battle has presented an opportunity for its competitors. Multiple social media platforms are now attempting to attract the microblogging site's dwindling user base. Here are four platforms that Twitter is losing its used base to.
The highly coveted blue ticks which have been a milestone for brands and content creators for years can now be bought for 699 rupees. We spoke to digital agencies and creators to understand four ways this subscription plan has impacted the platform.