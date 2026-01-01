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7 Hacks To Use The Power Of Social Media And Grow Your Business

Potential clients hang out, scroll, like, and interact with brands on social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Businesses that can connect with their customers in a genuine way are the ones who create devoted followings and see exponential growth in their success.
Business News

Social Media: To Be Or Not To Be?

Some people start to believe that if you aren't killing it on social media, then you aren't the 'complete entrepreneur package.'
Business News

A People’s Philosopher: Robin Sharma

His very first book "The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari" influenced millions across the world. Besides being an author, Sharma is also a renowned speaker, business and leadership coach.
Business News

OTT Platforms: Should They Be Regulated?

Over the last few years, OTT platforms have completely revolutionised the entertainment scene all over the world, also leading to the democratizing of content.
Business News

4 Ways Regional Creators Approach Digital Influencing

Locally connected influencers help the brand remain rooted, real, and raw. Regional influencers are local experts with a lot of influence in their communities. They can help you get your message out and are often good at getting interested people to watch or read what they have to say. Here are four ways regional creators approach their work.
Business News

4 Ways To Monetize Your Social Media

It is often assumed that one needs over a hundred thousand followers to monetise their social media account. However, the truth is that you can easily make money off your social media accounts as a micro-influencer.
Business News

TikTok Trend Helps Influencers Generate 7000 USD Per Day

The popular social media app used to upload 30-second videos is a hub for trends and their aftermaths. Recently one such trend took the internet by storm, where users live stream themselves acting like "NPCs" or automated "non-player characters" found in video games.
Business News

Twitter’s Not Just Loosing To Threads But 3 Other Apps

Twitter's ongoing turf battle has presented an opportunity for its competitors. Multiple social media platforms are now attempting to attract the microblogging site's dwindling user base. Here are four platforms that Twitter is losing its used base to.
Business News

4 Ways Meta-Verified Subscription Has Impacted Instagram

The highly coveted blue ticks which have been a milestone for brands and content creators for years can now be bought for 699 rupees. We spoke to digital agencies and creators to understand four ways this subscription plan has impacted the platform.
Business News

4 Ways To Detox From Your Socials

While social media has several benefits it also comes with its fair share of problems. Let's look at four simple ways you can take to have a healthy social media detox.