The online food delivery market in India is estimated to be a 7 Billion USD market with about 170 Million users and an annual growth rate of 10.5%. For perspective, the market in China stands at about 32 Billion USD. What this simply means is that given the increase we are seeing in the online food ordering culture across cities big and small, there is a tremendous scope of growth for several businesses and brands in this segment. While leading players in the scenery may seem like established monopolies/duopolies, it is fair to say that such advantages may be looked upon as momentary, given the scope of growth in this segment for India.

But it also stands to fact that the mortality rate of food delivery businesses is off the charts. Several small and big players fold and leave the scene. In the last couple of years itself, we have seen a roller coaster of successes and failures in this market. If you happen to be considering delving into a food delivery business in India (specifically cooking and selling prepared meals online), here are six things that you need to remember: