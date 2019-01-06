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2019 Looking Bright

Looking into 2019, we see plenty of job opportunities for Indian techies. From newly funded start-ups to unicorns like Zomato, Oyo and Swiggy plan to hire over 40,000 people in advanced areas of artificial intelligence, machine learning and more.

New Year Resolutions

The world is going global, why aren’t you? The penetration of data has allowed businesses to tread into international boundaries without restraint. If your company is yet to join the league, the time is now.

Budgeting Tip

Are you often broke at end of the month? It’s time to re-work your spending habits. Follow the 50/20/30 budgetary guide to categorizing your expenses well.

Amazon’s Expansion

Amazon might have big plans for 2019. The e-commerce giant could benefit from expanding its portfolio of physical stores and whole foods grocery chain.

Funding Game

CarDekho opens 2019 with the mega fund of $110 million. The auto portal has raised Series C fund from existing investors Sequoia India, Hillhouse Capital, CapitalG and Axis Bank.

Oyo ESOP

While the entire world was celebrating the New Year, Oyo employees got ready for their own party. The hotel aggregator’s board has approved its first Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) for 250 employees worth $7 million.